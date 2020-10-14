The Joplin Health Department on Wednesday reported two additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 28.
The victims were a 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old man, health officials said. The new coronavirus was a "significant condition" contributing to their deaths, they said.
The city's COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday morning was reporting a total of 1,663 cases, 130 of which were active. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Joplin hospitals was 76, 23 of whom were Joplin residents.
