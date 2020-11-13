The Joplin Health Department on Friday reported two additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 50.
The victims were women, aged 58 and 83, for whom the new coronavirus was a "significant condition" contributing to death, health officials said.
The city's COVID-19 dashboard on Friday morning reported 368 active cases in the city and a total of 93 patients at local hospitals, including 30 Joplin residents.
