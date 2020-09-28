The Joplin Health Department on Monday said another city resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total count to 25.
The victim was a 69-year-old man for whom the new coronavirus was a "significant condition" contributing to death, health officials said.
The health department reports all COVID-19 cases and deaths of city residents. Statistics are listed on the Joplin Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard found at joplinmo.org/coronavirus. The dashboard is updated Monday through Friday.
