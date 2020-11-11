The Joplin Health Department on Wednesday announced six additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total count to 48.
The victims were three men, aged 90, 90 and 94, and three women, aged 73, 96 and 98, health officials said. Five of the victims were residents of local long-term care facilities, health officials said. The new coronavirus was a "significant condition" contributing to their deaths, they said.
