The Joplin Health Department on Tuesday reported the death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 131.
The resident was a 77-year-old man, health officials said.
Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 1, 2021 @ 5:09 pm
