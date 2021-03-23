Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 5:08 pm
Joplin, MO
The Joplin Health Department on Tuesday reported the death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 129.
The resident was a 62-year-old woman, health officials said.
