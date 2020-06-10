Joplin has five new cases of COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday. That brings total cases to 29 since March 23.
The new cases involve two adults who live on the Newton County side of the city and three on the Jasper County side. Two of the new cases are contacts of a previously known case. One is an adult who recently traveled within the U.S. The other two appear to have been contracted from community spread, health officials said.
Staff of the Joplin Health Department are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts who have been exposed. Those contacts will be given guidance and will be monitored for the development of symptoms of the illness caused by the virus.
Health director Dan Pekarek asks residents to observe the precautions that can help prevent spread:
• Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from others.
• If you cannot socially distance in a location, it is recommended to wear a mask.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
• Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.
Symptoms include a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a dry cough and shortness of breath. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should contact their medical provider before traveling to their office.
A drive-thru test site, supported by eTrueNorth and Walmart, is also a possible testing site for individuals with these symptoms. Anyone seeking a test should go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened and, if approved, schedule a time to visit the drive-thru testing site. The number for the screening call center is 800-635-8611.
