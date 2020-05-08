The Joplin Health Department on Friday announced its ninth and 10th positive cases of COVID-19.
Both cases are adults who reside in Joplin on the Newton County side. One individual was not a travel-related case; the other individual's case has been confirmed by a positive lab result and is being investigated for more details, the health department said.
As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the health department will notify people who have had contact with the patient. Officials will provide guidance to the individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
A drive-thru testing site, supported by eTrueNorth and Walmart, is available for people with symptoms. Anyone seeking a test should go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened and, if approved, schedule a time to visit the drive-thru testing site. The number for the screening call center is 800-635-8611.
