The Joplin Health Department early Wednesday night reported another COVID-19 death of a local resident.
The death brings the total for the city since the beginning of the pandemic to 165. No further information was provided with the report.
JOPLIN, MO - Beverly (Neely) Cossey, 82, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Fullerton Cemetery, Carthage. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
PITTSBURG, KS - Reverend William Elmore (Bill) Bell, 96, formerly of Nevada, MO, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Ferry Funeral Home, Nevada.
JOPLIN, MO - Vernon Huffaker Jr., 92, a welder, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
