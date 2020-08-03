The Joplin Health Department on Monday reported six more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the city's total number of deaths to 21.
All six residents were women at Spring River Christian Village, aged 90, 71, 93, 86, 97 and 69. The novel coronavirus was a "significant condition" contributing to their deaths, city officials said.
All of the city's deaths have been reported at Spring River Christian Village, a long-term care facility at 201 Northpark Lane in Joplin. The facility has been the site of a COVID-19 outbreak since June. Officials there last week said that 21 of 73 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 had died, with a total of 54 employees also testing positive.
"During the past weeks, we’ve been able to bring this outbreak under control. More COVID-positive residents have now recovered and are moving back to their normal living environments," said Ray Dickison, chief operating officer for Christian Horizons, which runs Spring River. "More affected associates have been medically cleared and are returning to their important work."
City officials said Monday's announcement of the six new deaths was "cumulative" from the past few weeks, as health department staff were waiting for verification that COVID-19 was a factor.
Management at the Spring River facility has been working closely with the Joplin Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Long-Term Care, city officials said.
