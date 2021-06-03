The Joplin Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at various locations in the coming days to provide better access to the shots for residents.

Clinics are scheduled:

• From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Joplin Senior Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave.

• From 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St.

• From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.

The clinics are open to all individuals 18 and older, regardless of residency. No appointment is necessary. Both first- and second-dose Moderna vaccines will be available at each location.

Individuals should bring a photo ID and, if they seek a second dose, their vaccination card. All shots are free.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.