The Joplin Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at various locations in the coming days to provide better access to the shots for residents.
Clinics are scheduled:
• From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Joplin Senior Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave.
• From 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St.
• From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
The clinics are open to all individuals 18 and older, regardless of residency. No appointment is necessary. Both first- and second-dose Moderna vaccines will be available at each location.
Individuals should bring a photo ID and, if they seek a second dose, their vaccination card. All shots are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.