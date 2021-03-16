Registration will open today for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, offered by the Joplin Health Department.
Approximately 90 first-dose Moderna vaccines will be given on Wednesday, with another 100 first-dose Moderna vaccines available to be administered on March 24. The clinics will take place in the storm shelter at Missouri Southern State University, 1012 N. International Ave.
Individuals must have an appointment to receive a vaccine. The city's scheduling phone line and online tool will open at 1 p.m. today and will remain open until all spots are filled. Register at joplinmo.org/coronavirus or by calling 417-623-4973. Once an individual schedules an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email with more details.
The clinics are open to individuals in phases 1A and 1B, including health care workers, first responders, public workers, teachers and employees in the child care, communications, energy, food, government and IT sectors.
