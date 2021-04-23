A vaccine clinic to provide first-dose shots of Moderna vaccine will be offered on Tuesday by the Joplin Health Department.
The clinic is open to anyone age 18 and older. Appointments are encouraged, but the clinic also is open to walk-in participants, according to a city news release.
"People have busy schedules and sometimes life is unpredictable," said Joplin's health director, Ryan Talken, in the statement. "We understand that and want to make the vaccine available to those who sometimes don’t know their schedules in advance. The clinic is open in the morning through early afternoon to help accommodate those seeking a proactive approach but have not been able to set a specific time."
It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the FEMA storm shelter on the campus of Missouri Southern State University. The building is located behind the university's criminal justice center.
Appointments can be made online at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator or by calling the Southwest Missouri Regional COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.