The Joplin Health Department will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to 27 people during an upcoming clinic.
Appointments will be scheduled from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Friday at the Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St. Individuals must have an appointment to receive a vaccine.
The city will open the scheduling phone line at 9 a.m. Thursday to fill the 27 appointments. Residents can register by calling 417-623-4973.
The clinic is open to Missourians who are in:
• Phase 1A, which includes patient-facing health care workers and residents and staff of nursing homes.
• Phase 1B, Tier 1, which includes first responders, pubic safety workers and other health care workers.
• Phase 1B, Tier 2, which includes people 65 and older and individuals with illnesses that put them at higher risk of getting seriously sick from COVID-19, including cancer, intellectual or developmental disabilities, pregnancy, kidney disease, diabetes and heart conditions.
