The Joplin Health Department will offer an opportunity for certain immunocompromised individuals to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.
The third-dose clinic will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the health department, 321 E. Fourth St. Call 417-623-6122 to schedule an appointment. Other clinic dates will be announced later.
The clinic is open only to those individuals who are to moderately to severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or combination of immunosuppressive medication or treatments, including but not limited to the following:
• Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications.
• Immunocompromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
• Immune compromised due to receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
• Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency.
• Immunocompromised due to advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Immunocompromised due to active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response.
Individuals receiving a third dose must attest to having an immunocompromised condition. They must have had two previous doses of vaccine, with the last one being at least 28 days from the date of this clinic. They should bring their COVID vaccination card and a photo identification card.
Individuals who do not meet the criteria do not need a third dose at this time, health officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.