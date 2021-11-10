The Joplin Health Department will offer a vaccine incentive program for those receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Thursday. Funding comes from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The incentive program will be available to eligible individuals who start the COVID-19 vaccination series with their first dose at the Joplin Health Department beginning Thursday, city officials said in a news release Wednesday announcing the program. The health department currently offers the Moderna vaccine, making the program available to adults 18 and older.
The incentive will consist of $100 in the form of two $50 Visa gift cards, to be distributed at vaccine clinics held by the Joplin Health Department. The first gift card will be issued to individuals after they have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The second gift card will be issued to the same individuals after they have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while supplies last.
Individuals will be required to sign a statement acknowledging receipt of each gift card, as well as an agreement that gift cards may not be used to purchase alcohol or tobacco products.
Individuals who have already started or finished their vaccination series are not eligible for this program. Additionally, the program applies only to individuals receiving their first and second doses; third doses and booster doses are not included.
To participate in the incentive program, individuals can come to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic held by the Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St. No appointments are needed.
The next scheduled COVID-19 clinics are Thursday; Tuesday, Nov. 16; Thursday, Nov. 18; and Thursday, Dec. 2. All will be from 9 to 11 a.m.
Details: 417-623-6122.
