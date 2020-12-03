The Joplin Health Department will adhere to new federal guidance that shortens the amount of time people exposed to COVID-19 will be required to quarantine.
Until now, close contacts of COVID-19 cases have been asked to quarantine for 14 days from their exposure date. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in citing evidence around a lessened risk of being sick in the later days of the quarantine period, has reduced that time frame. For individuals not experiencing symptoms, quarantine now can be shortened to seven days following a negative COVID-19 test, or to 10 days without a test.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 still will be required to isolate for 10 days following the start of symptoms, or for 10 days following the testing date if the individual is asymptomatic.
"We recognize the desire to return to normal activities; however, our top priority is protecting the public's health," said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, in a statement. "Both considerations can be addressed with this new time frame. It is based on key findings and solid data, and we are comfortable in this adjustment of the quarantine period."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
