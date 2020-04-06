With a second Joplin resident diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend, Joplin's health director on Monday called on residents to follow social distancing precautions and contact a health provider if they feel they are experiencing symptoms.
Dan Pekarek, the health director, said Joplin now has one person in isolation and one in quarantine. The newest case, announced Sunday night, is not believed to be the result of travel, he said.
Cases inside Joplin city limits are handled by the Joplin Health Department. Those outside the city are handled by the Jasper County and Newton County health departments, which have experienced a recent increase in the number of cases, he said.
Jasper County now has 11 cases, while Newton County has six.
Pekarek said symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should not go to their health care provider, a clinic or hospital without first calling to find out if they need to be examined and for details on how to make that visit, he said.
There also is a COVID-19 call center that will screen symptoms and schedule a test if necessary. It can be reached at 417-347-6444.
City parks director Paul Bloomberg said Monday that the department will fence off access to city playgrounds, all play equipment and the skate park at Ewert Park. Parks crews are in the process now of roping those off, he said.
"We understand this is unwelcome news to those who visit those areas, but it is absolutely crucial for the well-being and safety of our community. As many know, the virus can live on plastic and metal for hours, sometimes days. Keeping playgrounds open just increases the risk to parks visitors," he said.
There has been a large volume of people in the playgrounds and parks, and Bloomberg called on those who are visiting the parks to abide by social distancing guidelines of no more than 10 people gathering together and keeping six feet of distance between each person.
Parks, trails, tennis courts and Schifferdecker Golf Course are still open. Staff will monitor those places for social distancing practices, Bloomberg said.
To help residents stay safe and assure that health workers have the vital N95 masks, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is ordering masks, President Toby Teeter said Monday.
The chamber has 10,000 masks on order and is working on ordering 47,000 more face masks that should be able to be distributed early next week, he said. In addition, the chamber has ordered 10,000 N95 masks that will be provided to those who work in senior care homes and health providers.
People who want further details may send an email to info@joplincc.com, Teeter said.
