Citing the growing number of COVID-19 cases being reported locally, officials with the Joplin School District have scrapped plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 later this month at Junge Stadium.
Steve Gilbreth, principal of Joplin High School, said a number of factors played a role in the decision to cancel the June 28 ceremony. COVID-19 cases have been increasing at a fast rate in Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties, and a student enrolled in Joplin's summer session recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
Moreover, the Joplin City Council earlier this week opted to keep capacity restrictions on businesses and restaurants in the city as a result of what a Joplin Health Department official called a "spike" in local cases.
"We decided it was just too risky to get that number of people together under those conditions," Gilbreth said. "We felt like the liability would be too great, and to be perfectly honest, I always felt that if we did a graduation with the spike in COVID cases and somebody got exposed and became ill, then obviously that would weigh super heavy on our conscience."
Administrators are working on another plan for graduation, although details aren't yet available, Gilbreth said.
In the meantime, seniors will be invited to a drive-thru event Monday through Thursday next week at the high school at which they can pick up their diplomas, certificates, cords and other items related to end-of-the-year activities.
School officials also are working to schedule a time before the end of the month in which seniors and their parents can visit the high school, dressed in their cap and gown, and get their graduation pictures taken with a professional photographer, Gilbreth said.
And the high school's student council is working to schedule its "senior sunset" event, in which the senior class gathers on the practice football field at the end of the year to watch the sun set, just as they gathered to watch the sun rise at the start of their academic year.
Gilbreth acknowledged that such events aren't a replacement for a traditional graduation ceremony, but he said the safety of his students and their families is his top priority.
"All along, I've been trying to make this as special as I can for the class of 2020," he said.
At least one other local school district also has opted to cancel events that initially had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nevada High School in Vernon County has canceled its prom, which had been postponed until June 26, although it is still going ahead with plans for an in-person graduation ceremony on July 18.
"The social distancing challenges associated with prom are not conducive to offering students a safe and enjoyable prom experience," high school officials said in a statement shared on social media. "...We understand this news is disappointing for our students."
