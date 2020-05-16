Joplin High School students reflect on challenges, disappointments of senior year during pandemic

Grace Carter was looking forward to her senior year at Joplin High School, which also was her first year there after she transferred from another school.
But she and her classmates only got three-quarters of the way through before the final year of their high school education was permanently upended.
"This was supposed to be the last quarter, where we're celebrating and talking about our future plans," she said. "I've definitely missed having that experience."
As the coronavirus outbreak spread this spring, schools across the country — including JHS — were closed by the end of March. Although school would continue online, the class of 2020 never got to go back to their building after spring break ended.
Along with the closure of the building came the inevitable postponement or cancellation of a host of big events and milestones that high school seniors typically look forward to — prom, end-of-the-year banquets, final concerts and performances, awards ceremonies, commencement.
Unfortunately, graduating seniors say, the closure of the building left them without closure of another kind — the kind of ending to a high school education that they could only get from a normal year.
"Probably the worst part is we don't have any closure," said Faron Haase, the student council president. "It's just like, 'What do I do now?'"
Disappointments
When Joplin High School closed in March, all instruction shifted online — ultimately for the entirety of the last quarter of the year.
That shift was a "big transition" for many, including Carter. It was easy, especially at first, to be unmotivated to do any homework or class assignments in a timely manner, she said. Hopes to return to school by mid-April, and then by the end of April, were dashed completely when all in-person classes were called off for the remainder of the academic year.
"It was uncertain and strange, and I don't think any of us foresaw that it would last as long as it has," Carter said.
Senior Courtney Kissee said she didn't have many problems making the transition to online classes because she was already taking a few college-level courses online.
One of her biggest disappointments was related not to academics but to extracurricular activities. The high school theater department wasn't able to produce its annual spring musical — this year, it would have been "Beauty and the Beast."
"Every year, the musical is how I've ended the year, so it's definitely weird not getting to have that last moment on stage with the cast and the crew," said Kissee, who was serving as president of the JHS International Thespian Society group.
Haase said he and his peers on the student council were planning a number of activities for the final quarter that had to be canceled, including a leadership workshop with students from all three middle school student councils and another Food Truck Friday for the high schoolers. The cancellation of prom also was discouraging, he said.
"Prom is always known as a gift from the junior class to the senior class," he said. "It was really disappointing to not have it."
'Heartbreaking'
Above all, it's the fact that there won't be a traditional graduation ceremony today that is the most profoundly disappointing to seniors. Administrators will host a drive-thru ceremony on Sunday and are trying to plan an in-person ceremony for late June, but they have acknowledged that the pandemic could force another postponement or cancellation.
"Honestly, (graduation) was my reason to come to school every day, and I was looking forward to the day when my family gets to see me walk across the stage," Haase said. "That was probably the most heartbreaking thing for me to experience."
Kissee is thankful that her class was offered an alternate graduation ceremony today, but she still looks forward to the possibility of attending a traditional commencement next month.
"I think graduation ceremonies are a way to celebrate collectively, and I'm hoping we can still do something normal, even if we're wearing face masks and people are sitting far apart," she said.
After their graduation, whenever that might be, Haase believes he and his classmates are prepared for what's to come. He notes everything they've already been through: They were born in a post-9/11 world, they experienced the 2011 tornado as elementary students and they lost several of their peers to suicide over the course of their high school education.
"If I had to pick any class in the world (to graduate during a pandemic), based on what we've experienced and what the class of 2020 specifically at JHS has gone through, we would be the ones to handle this," he said. "I think if any class had to deal with this, it would be us because we are so much stronger than normal because of all the things that we've gone through."
Carter agrees. Other high school classes may have had their difficulties, but only the class of 2020 will have this particular story to tell, she said — and it's a story that she believes will bind them together and make them stronger.
"We were the class of COVID," she said. "While it's a terrible thing and not at all how any of us wanted to spend our senior year, looking forward to the future can still happen even though we're not together."
