As their originally scheduled commencement dates approach, at least two local school districts are completing plans to recognize their graduating high school seniors with alternate ceremonies this weekend.
Joplin High School will hold a drive-thru and virtual graduation ceremony on Sunday. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., the district is inviting seniors to don their caps and gowns and drive through the main lot at the high school, where they will receive a small gift from the safety of their vehicles at the main entrance, Principal Steve Gilbreth said in a video message to students.
At 5 p.m., KSNF-TV will air a special graduation video that high school staff recorded. The full version of that broadcast also will be viewable on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of JET-HD, the high school's TV production class. The in-person graduation ceremony is tentatively planned for June 28 at Junge Field, Gilbreth said.
"We're moving forward like we're going to be able to do it, but I want you to understand that we're not sure how it's going to look yet," he told students in his video message.
Carl Junction will hold a staggered graduation ceremony from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium. Students should sign up for a specific graduation time and arrive 15 minutes prior. They should park in the south lot and stay in their vehicle until their group is announced, at which time they can proceed to the graduation route.
Families will be able to watch their students and take photos from the bleachers, but they won't be allowed to remain in the bleachers after their students have passed through.
A link to online registration of a graduation time slot and a map of the route are available at cjr1.org. The event will be livestreamed at citylinktv.com/channel/carl-junction-tv.
"This is a special time on the original graduation date that we can celebrate the hard work and determination of this wonderful group of seniors," high school Principal Theresa Wilson said in a letter to students and their families that was shared on the district's website. "They have earned this. We didn't want this day to go by without this special recognition. We know it is not what anyone had dreamed of, but it is what we can do at this time."
In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors. Plans also are underway for a traditional graduation ceremony to be held at a later date.
Later ceremonies
Webb City has scheduled its graduation ceremony for June 19 at Cardinal Stadium. Students who can't attend at that time will be able to receive their diploma earlier.
The school district will hold the "Cardinal Cruise" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Stadium. Seniors may wear their caps and gowns and drive through the stadium parking lot during a celebration of their graduation.
Graduation ceremonies for Neosho High School are planned for July 17. Further details are still being worked out, Principal Trent Barratt told the Board of Education last week. A drive-thru event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, the originally scheduled graduation date, for students to turn in items, pay any fees and pick up their caps and gowns.
Carthage High School will hold its graduation on July 30 at David Haffner Stadium.
"The date is late, but we believe it allows us more options and fewer restrictions than if we were to hold exercises in May or June," principal Matt Huntley said in a message to students and parents. "Plans are pending local, state and federal restrictions on large gatherings. ... If restrictions are lifted by July 30, we will hold a normal graduation ceremony. This is our goal."
On the day this week that graduating seniors would have participated in the longstanding tradition of walking the halls at their high school, Carthage instead will hold the "Tiger Train" drive-thru from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Students and their families may drive past the high school, technical center and football stadium to be recognized. A map of the route is available at carthagetigers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.