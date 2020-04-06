More and more area residents are donning nonmedical, cloth masks following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s statement that week that they could add a layer of protection when one goes out in public.
The CDC had recommended only those with COVID-19 symptoms wear masks and said that healthy Americans wearing face coverings did little to stop the spread of the virus. But with new evidence suggesting that people who aren’t showing any symptoms can still spread the virus when moving around in public, that thinking has changed.
In a statement on Friday, CDC officials said that “cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.” It’s similar to what residents in China and Korea have been doing over the past several months.
Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. surgeon general, published a short video showing how U.S. residents can make a face covering using folded scarfs, bandannas, hand towels or T-shirts, and two rubber bands.
“It’s that easy,” Adams said.
Freeman Health System officials on Monday demonstrated ways to get “maximum effectiveness” from a store-purchased or homemade face mask if one has to go out in public. Jamie Sleeth, a registered nurse at Freeman, went through the paces of putting on a mask. Leaning forward, she placed the bottom elastic strap below her ears, and then placed the top strap above the ears. With the mask covering her mouth and nose, she used her fingers to mold down the flexible nosepiece. She then inhaled and exhaled to ensure there were no leaks.
“The most important thing to remember is that, if you’re out in the public and you’re wearing a mask that you have purchased yourself," it could become contaminated, especially the front of the mask, said Jessica Liberty, Freeman’s infection prevention manager. “You have no idea who is walking around sick, and that’s (also) with any other form of illness. So when you go to leave (a public area), find the nearest trash can, lean forward and, knowing that the front of the mask could be contaminated, only touch the elastic bands, and throw it away.
“At this time, we are advising if you’re using (a mask) and going out in public, (don’t) reuse them because you just don’t know if they are contaminated or not.”
When removing the mask, Sleeth unhooked both straps from behind her ears, only holding the mask by the straps without touching the front, which could have been exposed to the virus in the public setting. She used liberal amounts of hand sanitizer between each procedure. She also showed how Freeman personnel put on and dispose of personal protective equipment — gown, gloves, masks and face shields — while treating those with COVID-19.
