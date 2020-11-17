Joplin's two major hospitals and other local health care providers are publicly asking for a regional mask mandate.
In a letter made public today, the leaders of Mercy Hospital Joplin, Mercy Clinic Joplin, Freeman Health System, Kansas City University, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, Access Family Care and the Jasper County Health Department request a mask mandate in the cities of Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage and Neosho and in Jasper and Newton counties.
"This is for the explicit purpose of reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community, which we know is the only way to reduce the number of sick people in our hospital," the letter says.
The health care groups say that when the Joplin mask mandate was in place earlier this summer, COVID-19 hospitalizations consistently stayed at a "manageable" level in the community. But now, more ventilators are being used, and hospital leaders are concerned about hospitalization rates climbing even higher "and what that would mean for our capacity and ability to handle both COVID-19 and the myriad other reasons people end up in one of our hospital beds," they said.
They said health care providers in this area are approaching the limit on their resources.
"This pandemic is affecting everyone, and we are asking for help in protecting and keeping people out of the hospital by reducing the transmission of the virus in our community," they said. "It has long been clear, and never more so than now: We are in a public health crisis."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
