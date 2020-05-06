Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System have released more details about reopening and resuming medically necessary procedures.
Citing stay-at-home orders that are phasing out and the "apparent effectiveness of our communities’ response to COVID-19," Mercy Hospital Joplin said Wednesday that it is taking steps to reactivate services previously postponed.
“It is absolutely critical that we are mindful about how we approach a reactivation of services,” Dr. Eden Esguerra, an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital Joplin, said in a statement. “Testing ensures we will minimize risk to patients and co-workers, demonstrated by the fact that we have successfully detected a COVID-19-positive patient who planned to reschedule a delayed service thanks to Mercy’s policy of testing patients before their procedures. By having prescriptive precautions in place, we are keeping our co-workers, other patients and the entire community safer. While this isn’t mandated by Missouri law, we believe the safety of our patients comes before anything.”
Mercy said its reactivation will be a phased process to ensure that resuming services does not cause coronavirus exposures or a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Phase one primarily involves the return of essential services such as surgeries, imaging and diagnostics. Phase two will include nonemergency but medically necessary services. Phase three begins a return to the normal capacity of Mercy’s services.
“We won’t complete or begin any phase if we don’t have adequate testing, sufficient PPE and a sustained decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in our community,” Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin, said in a statement. “If we need to, we will slow or stop services in order to ensure we can provide a safe environment for the patients who depend on us for the health care they need.”
Freeman had already moved forward with some operations, cardiac treatment and other procedures in stages, according to general surgeon Dr. Brock Carney.
"The cancer operations, people who were sick or infected, they go first," Carney said Wednesday. "Now we’re doing total joints. There were some higher-risk operations, like some ENT (ear, nose and throat) operations that we wanted to kind of ease into, and our head and neck ENT doctors have been very careful in proceeding forward with those patients.
"Again, it’s a staged procedure, but we’re moving forward and it’s working."
The decision to reopen and start doing more procedures, according to Carney, was a "carefully thought-out decision between administration and the physicians." Freeman had not had a patient test positive for COVID-19 in more than three weeks, which was one reason hospital officials said they felt the timing was right to resume procedures.
"And if we do get more COVID patients, we are fully capable and ready to take care of them and anything else that comes through the door," Carney said. "I want to assure you that we’re taking every precaution to keep you safe and healthy. Hand-washing and hygiene are paramount. Cleaning patient rooms and patient care areas is done very carefully and diligently. And we have very careful individual attention to every individual patient need.
"If you need a procedure, if you feel you need an operation or if you were scheduled to have an operation or procedure, you should get with that doctor or physician and talk about it. If it’s necessary, you need to schedule it and move ahead. We don’t want you to suffer, we don’t want you to be in pain, and we definitely don’t want to miss anything like a cancer."
