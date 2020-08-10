There are more regional residents in Joplin hospitals for COVID-19 treatment than last week, but none of those patients is a Joplin resident, city officials said Monday.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said during the city's regular weekly briefing that there are 33 people hospitalized. Eighteen of those are at Mercy Hospital Joplin with five in ICU and two on ventilators. There are 15 patients at Freeman Health System, the mayor said. The two hospitals last Monday had 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and two were Joplin residents.
The Joplin Health Department director and assistant city manager, Dan Pekarek, asked by a reporter Monday how many of those hospitalized are Joplin residents, said none. He said there was one hospitalized until the weekend, when that person was dismissed from the hospital to return home.
The mayor said there are 34 active cases among city residents. That's up three cases from a week ago when there were 31.
There was a peak July 6 of 83 active Joplin cases.
