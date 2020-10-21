Mask usage in Joplin continues to fall, just as hospitals this week reported record high numbers of COVID-19 patients.
On Monday and Tuesday, Mercy Hospital Joplin reported 34 COVID-19 inpatients; on Wednesday, it fell back to 32 patients, said spokesperson Jordan Larimore.
Freeman Health System on Monday recorded 51 patients, including three at Freeman Neosho; on Wednesday it had fallen back to 45. The number earlier in the week necessitated creating additional space for COVID-19 patients beyond the units Freeman had created earlier, said spokesperson Lisa Olliges.
On Wednesday, the city of Joplin reported a total of 89 patients at Freeman, Mercy and Landmark. That includes residents who live outside of Joplin city limits.
Mask usage
Meanwhile, the Globe's third survey of mask usage in the community found that almost two-thirds of people out and about on Wednesday were wearing masks, less than the Globe's previous two surveys.
In all, 496 of 769 people surveyed in 12 stores around Joplin were wearing masks, or about 64%
This is the third Globe survey of mask usage. The first occurred in the days immediately after a mask ordinance took effect in Joplin in July and found that 539 of 582 people in more than a dozen stores and locations, or 93%, complied with the requirement.
In August, an overwhelming majority of Joplin shoppers kept on masks and face coverings the day after the Joplin City Council rescinded the city’s mask mandate. That survey of 14 places overall found that 637 out of 757 people, or 84%, wore masks.
In all three surveys, convenience stores saw the lowest level of people wearing masks.
The Globe survey came just days after U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urged Americans to stick with safeguards against COVID-19, including mask-wearing. Azar told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that many people may be feeling “mitigation fatigue” from a seven-month-old pandemic.
7,000 cases
Also this week, the Joplin metro area recorded its 7,000th case in the two-county area.
As of Tuesday, there were more than 3,200 cases for Jasper County and nearly 2,000 each in Newton County and the city of Joplin.
The city of Joplin tracks and records its own cases, even though the city is in both counties. The numbers for Jasper and Newton counties do not include the city numbers.
The two counties and the city of Joplin as of Wednesday afternoon had also recorded 100 deaths in which COVID-19 was a significant factor.
The latest numbers from the Joplin School District, as of Wednesday, were 12 students isolated, and 102 in quarantine, and four employees isolated and 11 in quarantine. Isolation is defined as those who are currently positive, quarantine is defined as those who have had direct contact with a positive case, coming within six feet for 15 minutes or more. Any of these categories can come about from not only school contact but perhaps household or community events.
Missouri Southern State University reported five new cases last week (Oct. 12-18). To date since the fall semester began, there have been 183 students test positive and 14 staff test positive at MSSU, as of Sunday, Oct. 18.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
