The number of COVID-19 patients in Joplin's hospitals is on the decline, thanks in part to social distancing and wearing masks when leaving home.
“I’m very pleased with the last two weeks,” said Dr. Rob McNab, vice president of medical education and director of Freeman Health System's COVID-19 unit, during the hospital’s weekly coronavirus update. “Just being able to say that we’ve peaked and stabilized and we’ve seen a little drop-off ... really encourages me that we’re doing the right thing ... with social distancing, masks and hygiene.”
As of Friday, there were 23 COVID-positive patients receiving treatment at Freeman.
“We had surged before that up into the low 30s with our COVID patients, (but) over the past two weeks, we’ve seen those numbers continuously and steadily decline,” McNab said. “Our low point (was) 19 patients in the hospital (earlier) this week with COVID, and I think that is a great trend.
“I feel like we can pump the brakes on the car a little bit and the car starts to slow down; I think we’re really seeing that in the hospital, and we’re just very grateful,” he continued. “It’s been a very good week as far as I’m concerned.”
“We’re seeing a flattening of that curve, and we’re very happy about that,” said Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Baker, describing the present situation as “heartening.”
As of Friday morning, Mercy Hospital Joplin officials reported 16 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
"Mercy supported the city of Joplin's masking ordinance because the current science shows that masks protect our community," the hospital said in a statement. "Whether it has been long enough for the benefits to be realized or not, Mercy is pleased that hospitalizations in the area have recently remained stable."
Freeman officials recently opened a new COVID-19 unit — consisting of 15 beds — that will care for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and still need to be hospitalized but aren’t showing life-threatening symptoms. Initially, all COVID-19 patients were cared for inside the intensive care unit, particularly early on, when it was assumed all COVID-19 patients would be critically ill and needing ventilators.
“But the truth is,” McNab said, “even though the (patients) hospitalized are all very sick, a number of them don’t really ever reach that level of critical illness; they definitely need to be in the hospital, they need oxygen, but they really don’t meet ICU levels.”
The 15 beds will be dedicated to those COVID-19 patients exclusively “that are sick enough to be hospitalized but really not that close to needing respiratory care and ventilators.”
Of Freeman’s 23 COVID-19 patients, 11 were in the ICU unit, while 12 were housed in the new unit as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Clearly, McNab said, local residents are taking precautions against the pandemic — abiding by the city's mask ordinance and social distancing. That is showing positive results, he said.
Back in March and April, he said, “Before we did stay home, our numbers went up. After stay-at-home was implemented, our numbers went down to two or three patients in the hospital per day for almost a month. And then we went away from those restrictions, our numbers reached into the 30s. Now, we’re back into the low 20s.”
In a recent Associated Press poll, 3 out of 4 Americans — roughly 75% — favored the requirement for people to wear face coverings while outside their homes. Joplin's masking ordinance continues through midnight Aug. 17.
“I don’t really want to try that experiment (and see a rise in cases) for a third time,” McNab said.
In total, Freeman has tested 7,115 area residents for COVID-19, with 491 testing positive.
“We are encouraging everybody to take safety measures where you practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, stay away from others that you know are sick ... all the common sense things really make a huge difference in flattening the curve,” Baker said.
“We’re very proud of the new way our local community has been responding and really thinking about others as well as their own safety,” she said.
