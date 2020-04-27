While stay-at-home orders forced by the coronavirus pandemic keep people holed up, officials with both Joplin-based hospitals are urging residents to not ignore health issues unrelated to COVID-19 and to visit the hospital should the need suddenly arise.
“We completely understand that people might be nervous about coming to an emergency department right now, but we urge patients who are critically ill to come in as they normally would,” said Dr. Jesse Hatfield, medical director of Mercy Joplin’s emergency department, in a release on Monday. “We have taken steps to limit the possibility of exposure to COVID-19, and there are some conditions patients simply can’t afford to wait to be seen for.”
Emergency and nonemergency care needs will be taken care of, including well-child checkups at Mercy Kids’ offices, according to the Mercy release. Mercy Clinic locations offer video visits in case people worry about venturing inside a clinic.
“Mercy has taken a number of steps to make sure our patients can still safely see us to get the care they need,” said Dr. Tracy Godfrey, president of Mercy Clinic Joplin. “We’ve made sure to limit the potential for exposures by restricting visitors to our clinics, screening and masking our co-workers and establishing protocols for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. We’re here to take care of patients, and we’re confident we can do so safely.”
With COVID-19 fears slowly decreasing locally — it’s now been 17 days since the last positive case was diagnosed at Freeman Health System, it was announced on Monday, while calls to the hospitals' screening center have fallen from 250 calls a day to just 55 last week — Freeman officials are urging residents to visit either the hospital or local clinics should a medical condition appear.
“There are a lot of medical conditions outside of COVID, and you do not want to ignore important health issues out of fear" of the pandemic, said Paula Baker, Freeman’s CEO and president, during Monday's daily health briefing. “We can keep you safe here — we’ve created a safe environment for you — so please, don’t hesitate to come here for your needed medical care.”
