The Joplin Humane Society has implemented new preventive safety measures beginning today through April 19.
All walk-in traffic is suspended; access to the shelter will be by appointment only. Visitors to the animal adoptions area, the intake office and the lost-and-found area will be allowed in by appointment only.
All onsite volunteering also is suspended, with the exception of walking dogs outside the shelter.
Public clinics will continue as normal, but strict social distancing rules will be in effect.
To find out how to schedule an appointment, email info@joplinhumane.org or leave a voicemail at 417-623-3642.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.