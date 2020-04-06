Cloudy. High 73F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 6, 2020 @ 9:41 am
Joplin, MO
Effective today, the Joplin Humane Society will be closed to the public for adoptions and clinics.
The intake and return areas will be open by appointment only. Call 417-623-3642, ext. 119, to schedule an appointment.
CARTHAGE, MO - Barbara Ann Landers Shaw Miller, 86, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Private family services are planned. Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Knell Mortuary, Carthage.
NEOSHO, MO - Norma Leivan, 85, a former Walmart employee, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Lamar, MO.
BROKEN ARROW, OK - Janice (Feen) McCaw, 89, a homemaker, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery, Miami, OK.
