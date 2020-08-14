The Joplin Job Center, 730 S. Wall Ave., reopened to the public this week, although it is open by appointment only.
All Missouri job centers closed to the public in March due to COVID-19. Most are now open, with social distancing and other protocols in place for the safety of staff and visitors. Job centers will follow local health guidelines, including mandatory mask ordinances in cities and counties with the restrictions.
Job seekers and displaced workers also can access services by phone at 888-728-5627 or online at jobs.mo.gov.
