Registration assistance for residents who would like the COVID-19 vaccine will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
The Area Agency on Aging, Region X, will have representatives at the library to assist community members in locating an available COVID-19 vaccine, registering for it, sending appointment reminders and providing transportation to the appointment, if needed.
Anyone who meets the state of Missouri's criteria of eligibility to receive the vaccine will be offered this free registration service. To determine whether someone is eligible, go to covidvaccine.mo.gov or call 877-435-8411.
In general, those who are currently eligible include nursing home staff and residents, health care workers, first responders, public safety workers, individuals 65 and older, and adults with certain underlying health conditions. Those who will become eligible on Monday include teachers, child care workers and employees in the communications, IT, wastewater, transportation, energy and food production sectors.
The registration help will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis in a drop-in format. Anyone who is unable to attend in person should call the Area Agency on Aging, Region X, at 417-781-7562 to receive the same services.
Masks and face coverings are encouraged when inside the library.
Details: 417-623-7953.
