Joplin's mask order will be allowed to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Mayor Ryan Stanley said.
The ordinance requires residents to wear face masks in public. It went into effect on Nov. 20, 2020.
“The expiration of this ordinance lifts the requirement that citizens must wear masks in public or at businesses that do not require it,” Stanley said in a statement. “Although the mandate has been removed, everyone is still encouraged to practice safe measures that we’ve been doing throughout this past year. Our community has continued to monitor and adjust their personal practices during the pandemic. We appreciate their diligence and support in taking these steps for the good of the community.”
Even after the ordinance expires, businesses may continue to establish their own guidelines, city officials said. Others, including the Joplin Regional Airport and Joplin's transportation services, may continue to be directed by a federal agency or their corporation’s policies during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.