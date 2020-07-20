Joplin is currently experiencing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Mayor Ryan Stanley said Monday at a weekly City Hall briefing on the status of the outbreak.
There were 55 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with five of those people hospitalized. That is five fewer active cases than a week ago.
Ryan Talken, assistant director of the Joplin Health Department, said Monday there are 318 total Joplin cases. While 55 are active, 248 are inactive or recovered, and there have been 15 deaths, one more than a week ago. All of those who have died were residents of the Spring River Christian Village residential center.
Last week, the city reported a total of 268 cases had occurred since the start of the outbreak in March. Of those, 60 cases were active,194 were inactive or recovered, and there had been 14 deaths.
The health department on Monday was monitoring 132 people who have been quarantined because they were in contact with a person who contracted the virus. That is down 33 from last week's 165.
"Those are improving numbers over what we've seen over the weeks we've been presenting" the numbers, the mayor said. "We do feel like we are definitely moving in the right direction."
In words he attributed to rapper LL Cool J, "we are not going to call this a comeback," the mayor said. "We are not out of the woods yet. We are not beyond of the realm of fear and worry. But at the same time, we feel we are definitely moving in the right direction. At the same time, my concern would be let's not use that as a reason to become complacent in our response to the risk."
Although there are five city residents in hospitals, Stanley received a report Sunday that there were 21 patients from the region in the COVID units at Freeman Hospital West, and the hospital has up to 33 beds available for people treated for the virus.
Lisa Olliges, a spokesman for Freeman, said the hospital had 20 patients on Monday, nine of them in the ICU, but not all were on ventilators. The hospital also has established a medical unit to treat those who are not as seriously ill as those in the ICU, and there were 11 in the medical unit.
She said there are nine rooms that can provide beds for up to 16 COVID patients in the ICU.
"We are not at capacity," Olliges said.
Mercy Hospital had 16 patients on Sunday, with 10 of them in the ICU and six on ventilators, Stanley said he was told.
Mask mandate
It appears that there is more than a 90% adoption rate for those wearing masks in public places and businesses per the city's mask ordinance that was adopted July 9 by a 6-3 council vote. That use rate along with mask requirements put in place by other cities, the state of Arkansas and a number of retailers will benefit the city in helping to beat the virus, Stanley said.
Joplin residents opposed to the mask mandate protested outside City Hall on Friday, and some said they plan to attend the City Council meeting today at which the council will take up a discussion of the status of the city's recovery plan.
At the rally, some participants said the mask requirement hurts local businesses by pressuring them to enforce the regulation and lose customers who do not want to wear masks or have health concerns or other reasons not to wear them.
The mayor said he regards the mask requirement as pro-business because if masks help reduce the rate of cases, there will not be a need for more restrictions, such as going back to shelter-in-place orders.
"We are concerned about businesses in Joplin, and I do believe that there is an economic benefit of having the face mask ordinance where we can protect businesses and keep them open and full of patrons but also do that in a safe way. So the face mask ordinance, in my opinion, is not us putting pressure on business but mainly trying to protect business and protect the economy to make sure we stay open," Stanley said.
The mayor said he did not know of fines issued yet for noncompliance. He said the ordinance requires there to be education on the reason for requiring masks before any citations are issued.
Free masks
Talken encourages residents to continue using masks, social distance, stay home when sick and get a COVID-19 test if they feel they are having symptoms such as fever, dry cough, loss of smell or taste or shortness of breath.
Talken also asked that people dispose of masks in proper trash receptacles rather then throwing them off outside stores and in parks.
Residents can obtain free masks from the city.
City Manager Nick Edwards said about 7,000 of the taxpayer-purchased masks were distributed Thursday through Saturday, and there will be more handed out this week. Distribution will go on from 7 to 9 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the Memorial Hall parking lot.
"It was great to see a lot of you all picking up your masks," Edwards said at the briefing. "It was exciting to see that you are embracing this and doing the best you can for those around you and for the community."
If there are masks left after this week's distribution, city staff will plan how to get them to other people, the city manager said.
