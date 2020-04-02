Joplin's mayor said Thursday the COVID-19 outbreak in Joplin does not warrant a shelter-in-place order now.
Mayor Gary Shaw said he receives frequent updates from the Joplin Health Department director, local hospital and health officials, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson regarding the status of the outbreak.
A total of 16 confirmed cases have been reported in Joplin, Jasper County outside Joplin, and Newton and McDonald counties as of late Thursday afternoon, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
There are 30 cases in Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma — 18 in Ottawa and Delaware counties in Oklahoma, and 12 in Cherokee, Crawford and Bourbon counties in Kansas, according to the health departments in those states.
Two COVID-19 victims each are now hospitalized at Freeman Hospital West and Mercy Hospital Joplin, according to representatives of the hospitals. Two cases that had previously been admitted at Mercy were dismissed this week.
The first case in the area surfaced on March 20, when the Jasper County Health Department was notified that someone had tested positive after returning from a trip to Europe.
The next case was in Joplin, and it was announced March 23 by the Joplin Health Department. That person has recovered and is no longer in home isolation, health Director Dan Pekarek said Thursday, although three other Joplin residents are currently in quarantine in their homes.
Since then, there have been seven cases in Jasper County outside Joplin. There were five as of Wednesday, but the county health department announced two new cases on Thursday. Those cases are travel-related, health officials said. Newton County has six cases, with several of those the result of travel, officials said.
City administrators have a shelter-in-place ordinance ready for the Joplin City Council when medical advisers feel it's needed, Shaw said. Unless it does become necessary to restrict residents further to their homes and shut down nonessential businesses, the mayor said, he is asking residents to voluntarily stay at home as much as possible.
"Don't be gathering socially," Shaw said.
He is aware of the various opinions of residents regarding whether a shutdown is needed, he said, because he has received many telephone calls, emails and text messages about the situation both for and against adopting the ordinance.
"Basically our concern right now is listening to our health advisers and getting direction from them, and then reacting in the way we need to as a city," he said.
An online petition seeking a city shelter-in-place order was posted on the website change.org recently.
One of those who signed the petition, Deborah D. Sherz, a retired registered nurse, signed it because she believes federal officials failed to stop the spread in the beginning. “Mayor Shaw could step up and protect us” at the local level with an order, she told the Globe on Wednesday.
Call center
Area residents continue to check their symptoms and the need for a test through the COVID-19 call center, operated jointly by Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
There were 165 callers Wednesday, and 20 to 30 were scheduled to be tested Thursday, said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman. Results of those tests will not be available for a while.
Freeman clinics, urgent care and emergency departments have tested 47 people, and there have been six positive results so far, with 30 negative results and 11 tests still being processed, she said.
Prevention efforts
Pekarek, Joplin's health director, repeated safety precautions Thursday. He said important rules are to "please wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with hot, soapy water," and avoid touching your face. People also should cover a cough with a tissue or cough into their elbow.
Surfaces that people frequently touch should be cleaned and disinfected regularly, Pekarek said.
He also advised residents to stay home except for necessary trips such as to buy groceries or for a medical appointment.
"I can't encourage you enough," he said. "Do only what you need to do outside (away from) your home."
One of the most important steps people can take is to protect family members or neighbors who are aged and those who have lung disease or heart disease. Those people need to stay in their homes unless they have a medical appointment or some other important reason to be out, Pekarek said. Those who are not as at-risk should get groceries for them.
Symptoms of the illness caused by the virus are a temperature of at least 100.4 degrees, a dry cough and shortness of breath, though not all who contract the virus show those symptoms.
"If you have any symptoms, please stay home," Pekarek said. "It's allergy season, but you're not going to have a fever with an allergy."
Count of cases in area
• Jasper County outside Joplin: 7.
• Joplin: 1.
• Newton County: 6.
• McDonald County: 2.
• Bourbon County, Kansas: 2.
• Crawford County, Kansas: 6.
• Cherokee County, Kansas: 4.
• Ottawa County, Oklahoma: 8.
• Delaware County, Oklahoma: 10.
Sources: Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma departments of health
