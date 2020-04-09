The Joplin Memorial Run has stood as a dedication to the memory of the lives lost in one catastrophe, and now it's being delayed due to the ongoing threat of another.
The annual racing event staged in recent years in remembrance of the 161 lives lost in the 2011 EF5 tornado has been postponed from May 16 to Dec. 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of Active Lifestyle Events announced this week.
The board put off the event in expectation that many shelter-in-place guidelines and orders will be extended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and state governments through at least the end of April. The Dec. 12 date was chosen by the board after collaboration with Joplin city officials, Joplin police, other local government agencies, medical personnel, the timing company and sponsors.
"The health and safety of everyone involved is our top priority," said Audie Dennis, president of Active Lifestyle Events. "We'll continue to monitor all information provided by the CDC and more as the situation develops. As of right now, we plan to move forward with our new date, and we're excited about some of the ideas we hope to implement in December."
Dennis said the event currently has over 600 registrants combined in its 5K, 10K and half-marathon races. More than 2,000 runners have participated in the event each year since 2012.
"The number of registrants we have now is about the usual amount we have at this point in the registration process," Dennis said. "We tend to get a lot of runners registering at the last minute."
Ruth Sawkins, race director and owner of Rufus Racing, said she has heard feedback from hundreds of race participants who are understanding and "ecstatic" that this year's event is planned to be postponed rather than canceled.
"Everyone seems gracious and excited that the event will still take place given the current circumstances," Sawkins said. "The runners couldn't be more supportive. Of course, we work with a lot of different organizations to make this possible ... and they've all been super supportive.
"As for the date change, we're probably going to see some sort of impact. Now, we might have more runners since that's a time of year that doesn't have as many events. We could have more runners, or we could see less numbers. We do expect it to change our numbers in some sort of way. But we do have another option for participants who can't make the race on that day."
The board of Active Lifestyle Events has given registrants the option to run the event virtually anytime between May 16 and Dec. 19 if they're unable to attend on Dec. 12.
"We don't want runners to lose the opportunity to be a part of the event," Dennis said. "For those runners that are registered, or new registrants in the future, they will have the opportunity to do the virtual run."
All virtual runners are asked to submit pictures of their runs via email or Facebook in order to receive their swag and finisher medals.
"In large part, it's an honor system," Dennis said. "We trust that if they say they did it, then they did it. We ask them to send a photo of their run just so we have it for social media purposes."
Dennis added that the new December date may provide runners with more favorable weather than they're accustomed to at the event.
"I believe the average high for Joplin on Dec. 12 is 56 degrees with a low of 39," he said. "If that holds true, that is perfect running weather. Typically we battle the heat to a certain extent with our May date, when it's not unusual for it to be in the high 70s or low 80s. That's pretty warm to be running a half-marathon."
The running event began in 2003 as part of a festival under the name Festival of the Four States before it was renamed Boomtown Days in 2005. In 2011, Boomtown Days was canceled because of the tornado that tore through the center of Joplin just 12 days before the scheduled start of that year's races.
Race organizers voted to rename the event as the Joplin Memorial Run in 2012 to honor the 161 people who perished in the 2011 tornado as well as the tens of thousands of volunteers who came to Joplin's aid.
Each year, a portion of the event's proceeds goes back to the memorial and rebuilding efforts. Since 2012, the Joplin Memorial Run has produced over $250,000 in donations to the United Way, Rebuild Joplin, Bright Futures, and the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism.
