The board of Active Lifestyle Events has voted to postpone this year's Joplin Memorial Run from mid-May until Dec. 12.
Runners will be given the option to convert their registration and run the event virtually anytime between May 16 and Dec. 19 if they're unable to attend on Dec. 12. All virtual runners will receive the same swag and finisher medal.
"On a positive note, we have some new and exciting ideas we hope to implement for the December event that we believe will make the Joplin Memorial Run experience all you have come to expect and more," said Audie Dennis, president of Active Lifestyle Events, in a statement.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.