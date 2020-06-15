Rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the Joplin area will spur a conversation by the Joplin City Council at today's meeting about whether to roll back restrictions or continue the current step on the city's recovery plan.
"As you have probably seen, the COVID numbers have really jumped," Ryan Talken, the assistant director of the Joplin Health Department, said at a city briefing Monday.
He said the city's confirmed cases are at 38, but more cases had been reported to the department Monday morning that will be investigated before being added to the count. There are 16 active cases, which Talken clarified to say is the number of known current cases.
"There is kind of a misconception there that there are only 16 cases — and I can guarantee you there are not" because the department is finding evidence that some of the cases are of community origin, which means they have been picked up somewhere locally, but where or how is unknown, he said.
"There are cases in places you go, places that we don't know about, places that are yet to be tested," which could cause more infections, Talken said.
The city health department has 73 people in quarantine. That means they have been exposed to an active case and must take precautions for the 14-day incubation period of the virus if they have contracted it. The health department checks in with those people each day to determine if any symptoms of infection have developed.
The Jasper County Health Department currently has 86 cases in isolation, and 349 contacts of those cases that have been exposed are being monitored. Talken said that is a "telling" number.
"Jasper County, Newton County and McDonald County, they're are all seeing an increase as well," he said. "We're all in this together. What happens there affects us. What happens here affects them. We are one region."
Hospital admissions for the illness also are increasing, Talken said, and community spread is happening because people are coming together and have gotten lax about taking precautions.
"Everybody is getting tired of this," he said. "But here is where I need your help. I need everybody to stay the course, do what is right, take care of each other and wear the masks. You go to other places, Kansas City or Northwest Arkansas, and everybody is wearing a mask. It's the norm. Not so much here. We need to change that.
"It's human behavior that's driving these case counts," Talken said. "So do your part. By taking care of yourself, you are taking care of everybody else."
He asked people to observe social distancing, wear masks and wash hands frequently. He also recommended using curbside pickup for groceries or other shopping if possible, and he called on residents to take care of elderly neighbors and family members or those with health conditions so that they do not have to take the risk of leaving their homes to buy food and other necessary supplies.
Mayor Ryan Stanley and City Manager Nick Edwards both commended the health department for its work to monitor the COVID situation and the workload the staff has had to handle.
On June 3, the area had 60 cases, Stanley said. A week later, on June 10, that had doubled to 120 known cases, and now it is around 190 for Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties, the mayor said.
He asked residents to take all necessary precautions. This is the time of year when people want to get together, "but I can't emphasize enough how prevalent this is in our community" and in adjoining areas, he said.
"We are just very concerned that this is going to spill over heavily into Joplin," Stanley said.
Pool opens
In what the mayor termed a contradiction to the COVID situation, Schifferdecker Aquatic Center opened Monday. It is operating on limited capacity regarding the number of people who can be admitted. It is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays, and 1 to 8 p.m. Friday. There are no free swims, inner tubes or slide use because of the chance of spreading the virus on those surfaces.
Those attending are asked to social distance. No other pools are open yet.
Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area of Commerce, said the chamber has distributed 32,000 face masks to businesses and does not have any left. However, businesses that are need in masks may contact to the chamber to get assistance on locating supplies of masks, he said. Organizations or businesses that did not use the masks obtained could help by providing them to the chamber for redistribution.
There will be a walk called "Silence in Solidarity" at about 7:30 p.m. today in downtown Joplin, starting at City Hall, in support of the black community. The walk will take place after the City Council meeting at 6 p.m., where a proclamation in support of diversity and inclusion will be read.
The council also will hold a discussion on whether any action should be taken on current restrictions regarding the city's COVID-19 reopening plan as the state of Missouri plan goes to full reopening on Tuesday. The city plan currently has capacity limits on restaurants and businesses in place.
