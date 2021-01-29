Joplin city officials said Thursday the reason that appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today filled up so fast Wednesday is because the city’s health department first notified residents who had signed up on a waiting list.
The city issued a notice to the public Wednesday afternoon that 1,000 vaccines would be available today at a National Guard clinic and that people could get an appointment on the city’s COVID-19 page on its website at joplinmo.org. All appointment times were full within 30 minutes of that announcement.
City Manager Nick Edwards said that as soon as the form was posted online people started signing up.
Dan Pekarek, assistant city manager, said that the health department had earlier started a waiting list for people who called in to get a vaccine shot. The department had since stopped accepting names for that list because of the overwhelming number of calls but felt an obligation to notify those already on the list of the clinic. After those residents signed up, there were few slots left for today’s clinic, he said.
Pekarek said city officials are working on scheduling another vaccine clinic soon.
