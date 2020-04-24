Joplin city officials are working on a plan to roll back stay-at-home restrictions and allow for the reopening of businesses in stages.
City Manager Nick Edwards said today at a City Hall briefing that the city health department and its director, Dan Pekarek, "are putting in a lot of hours reviewing all the suggested guidelines that are out there about how to reopen."
The health director said Joplin's rebound will likely have some phased-in components.
"We have been watching for or looking for guidance, whether it be from the federal government or the state, or other organizations that are looking at this issue on how to reopen and do it safely," he said.
City officials are waiting to see what Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan holds for reopening the state. The governor said on social media today that the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan "uses a phased approach to get Missourians back to work while protecting those who are at risk." He is expected to speak about details of the plan later today.
Both state and Joplin stay-at-home orders are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.