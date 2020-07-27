Joplin city officials said Monday that while the number of active COVID-19 cases is staying steady and hospital stays are down, they are waiting on the results of last week's public testing to draw conclusions about the status of the local outbreak.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said there were 55 active cases as of Monday. There have been 15 deaths in Joplin that have been attributed to the virus or in which it is cited as a significant contributing cause. All of those who died were residents of Spring River Christian Village. There have been no other Joplin deaths announced since July 14.
There were 29 area residents being treated for the virus on Monday in Joplin's two hospitals, the mayor said. Of those, 15 were at Freeman Hospital and 14 at Mercy Hospital, including five at Mercy on ventilators.
"That's a number that has improved from where we were last week," Stanley said. There were 36 hospitalized at the start of last week.
When the City Council approved a citywide mask requirement by majority vote July 8, there were 50 virus patients in the two hospitals.
"Other than the deaths, which we are certainly saddened to hear about and not happy about, our numbers are improving, including especially our hospitalization numbers," Stanley said. "I think that If we can keep our hospitalization numbers down, I would assume — and it would be logical to assume — the death numbers would not be growing or would be slow to grow."
Last week, the Missouri Department of Health assisted by the National Guard tested 570 people at a drive-thru testing site set up at Ozark Christian College.
"I was afraid we were going to see this big surge, this big spike in cases, just when you do more testing, you'd assume we'd see those numbers climb. I'm surprised today to say we're at 55 when I thought we would be higher than that.
"End of the day, the message I would give is, 'We are winning,'" Stanley said.
"This is no time to let down, no time to become complacent," he said. "Be responsible with how you are handling yourself regarding COVID. Wear your face mask. Wash your hands. Don't touch your face. Social distance. Do all the things we all know by now that we should be doing to be better stewards of this."
He said the health of the community and the health of local business depend upon adhering to the precautions so that people can live in a somewhat normal way.
It also will help as the time approaches for schools to open, the mayor said.
Joplin's health director, Dan Pekarek, said that active case numbers have hovered around 50 to 55 lately, "which is good. We went up a couple of weeks ago."
He said Joplin is seeing seven to eight new cases per day.
He too is waiting on all of the results from the recent drive-thru testing. "We will be watching closely to see what kind of positivity rates we see," he said. "The rate had been at 12 to 12 1/2% earlier in July and now is about 11%."
The city of Joplin gave out about 15,000 free masks at a drive-thru operation held for six days over the last two weeks in the parking lot of Memorial Hall, but masks are still available.
Residents who want masks may obtain them starting today at City Hall, 602 S. Main St., the Joplin Police Department, 303 E. Third St.; and fire stations No. 2 at 2825 W. 13th St., No. 4 at 3402 S. Main St. and No. 6 at 5302 W. 32nd St.
Masks also will be given to nonprofit organizations, and a list of those is being prepared, the mayor said.
The city's public transportation services, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley and MAPS, carry free masks to provide to riders.
