Dozens of Missouri libraries, including those in Southwest Missouri, have been awarded more than $960,000 from the Secretary of State's Office in order to respond to coronavirus health and safety concerns.
“Missouri’s libraries are integral to the communities they serve, and the resources they offer are vital,” said Jay Ashcroft, the secretary of state. “These funds help our libraries face the unique obstacles presented by the coronavirus so they can continue offering key services and expanding programs for their patrons.”
The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 from the Library Services and Technology Act for coronavirus relief projects. The funds are to be used to address digital inclusion and related technical support or to address other efforts that prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
Awards include:
• $30,000 to the Joplin Public Library to add 40 mobile hot spots and install a wireless access point extender so that internet access extends to the library's property line. It also will replace cloth backpacks with clear, easily cleanable backpacks and help purchase cleaning and safety supplies.
• $25,066 to the Barry-Lawrence Regional Library to implement a hot spot-lending program and obtain and improve technology to provide higher-quality online programs.
• $19,922 to the Neosho-Newton County Library for a website redesign and addition of a self-checkout station at the Neosho branch.
• $11,654 to the Nevada Public Library to implement Chromebook- and hot spot-lending programs. It also will add wireless access and equipment for videoconferencing as well as help purchase personal protective equipment for staff.
• $11,873 to the Barton County Library to implement hot spot- and laptop-lending programs, add materials and upgrade online meeting software.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.