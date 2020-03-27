From storytime resources online to yoga videos, a webpage called the "Virtual Recreation Center" has been launched by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department to help families find things to do while people are staying home to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The site can be found at www.joplinparks.org.
It helps parents with toddlers and preschoolers find videos to entertain and teach young children. Resources for older children can be found for topics ranging from fitness and yoga to science and discovery to music and dance.
There are links on the webpage to workout routines for adults and "Silver Sneakers" workouts for older adults.
"Like many other city departments and organizations, we've changed many things in our parks programs and events due to COVID-19," said Paul Bloomberg, the department director.
Though some cities have closed parks, Joplin's parks are open.
"We have noticed that use of our parks has increased immensely over the past couple of weeks. Outdoor activity is important, not only for your physical health but to your mental well-being. Many of our parks have trails and large open spaces to be active.
"Our playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, dog park and our disc golf course are open, but we do encourage our patrons to follow all Centers for Disease Control guidelines that have been put in place," Bloomberg said. "Remember to limit your groups to 10 or less, this includes children."
He said he was asking parents to try to keep members of their gatherings to six feet from other people and children.
"Also, if you are using are playgrounds and other features of our parks, please think about bringing some disinfectant wipes and maybe some hand sanitizer with you. That's for yourself and, more importantly, for your children."
While parks and playgrounds are open, the restrooms in parks are not open at this time.
All parks and recreation events and league play have been canceled or postponed. The department is hoping to offer some of those activities later in the season, Bloomberg said.
The Athletic Complex building is closed, but residents may still call there to get information at 417-625-4750
While some other golf courses are closed, Schifferdecker Golf Course is open. The clubhouse is closed but there is a walk-up window at the clubhouse where patrons can pay for rounds with a bank card. No cash is being taken at this time. Online reservations can be made at joplingolf.org or by calling 417-624-3533.
"We are disinfecting our carts after each use. We also started spacing our tee times," to follow social distancing guidelines. "We also have initiated touch-free play," Bloomberg said. "This means we have removed all of our sand rakes, all of our ball washers and we have added an aspect to the flags on our greens and the ball doesn't go all the way down into the cup. You don't have to touch the flag to get your ball."
The department also operates city cemeteries. The cemetery office is closed to visitors but people needing information may call 417-623-7990.
Updated information about parks and recreation is being posted on the department's Facebook page, Bloomberg said.
