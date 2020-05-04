The Joplin City Council meeting that was scheduled for 6 p.m. today has been postponed. City officials cited the possibility of severe weather as the reason.
The meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service forecasts the potential for severe thunderstorms with potential winds of up to 80 mph, hail of up to three inches in diameter and an increased risk of tornadoes in Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri west of Interstate 49 until 11 p.m. tonight.
