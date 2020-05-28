The Joplin Public Library will reopen on Monday, June 8. Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, and closed Sundays.
Services will be limited, and curbside pickup services will continue. Patrons will be encouraged to continue social distancing measures, wear a mask and send only one family member per visit.
Occupancy limits set by the city of Joplin will be enforced, and patrons will be limited to 30 minutes per visit.
The public computer lab will be open with reduced time limits, although some computers have been closed to ensure social distancing. Also closed until further notice are the makerspace and study, conference and meeting rooms.
Chairs, tables and children's toys and games have been removed.
No in-person library programs are scheduled at this time. Virtual programs will continue through the end of July.
Library staff won't be able to sanitize every item that is checked out and returned, but they will quarantine returned items for a minimum of 24 hours before reshelving them.
