The Joplin Public Library has started its phased reopening that will expand Monday to the operation of the exterior book drop so that patrons can return books and other materials.
Due dates have been extended until May 29 to give people time to return items that were checked out before the library closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Those items will be quarantined for 24 hours before they are put out for future checkout.
Patrons are asked to observe social distancing when returning items to the library.
The first phase of reopening began this week, with administrative and custodial staff returning to work full-time in the building. They have been readying the building, training on implementing upcoming phases and purchasing necessary supplies.
While the library remains closed until further notice, online offerings are still available, and non-cardholders can register online at joplinpubliclibrary.org for a temporary card to gain digital access.
Further updates will be available on the library's Facebook page and website.
