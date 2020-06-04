Joplin schools opened their doors this week for the first time since mid-March to welcome pupils back for the summer session.
Students and parents were happy to reunite with friends and beloved teachers as well as return to a routine. But school officials, no less excited to return, said they have safety on their minds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Bozarth, Joplin's summer school director, said the district's reopening plan was shared with local health officials before it was implemented. Over the past several weeks, the district has worked through numerous contingency plans to get students back in the buildings safely, he said.
“One of the biggest changes we made was what we call commingling between classrooms,” he said. “In a traditional school year, if I have four kindergarten classes at Cecil Floyd, then they’re all going to recess and lunch together. We took that out of the equation, so those students in their homeroom are in a self-contained setting throughout the day. They eat breakfast and lunch in that classroom.”
Students enrolled in the summer program also received a colored wristband with their grade level and teacher’s name to make sure they ended up in the right classroom.
“Typically on a regular school day, parents walk kids down the hall until the starting bell rings," Bozarth said. "We’re trying to eliminate that foot traffic.”
Classroom sizes are limited to 15 children rather than 24 students per class. No visitors are allowed inside the buildings, and parents are asked to drop their children off from the curb.
“Classes won’t mix at recess, and they’ll have their own area to play at,” said Nathan Stewart, Cecil Floyd's summer school principal. “We have lots of sanitation processes. Each class will have their own equipment to take out during recess, and when they’ll come in, they’ll clean it. They’re going to wash hands, and we have scheduled restroom breaks close to every hour. That way, we keep as much distance and classes separated as we can.”
Bozarth said the summer session will give the district a model to use for the upcoming academic year, set to start Aug. 13.
“This is a great opportunity on a little bit of a smaller scale to roll out some protocols and dip our toe in the water to see how this could work, how we could structure this and learn from it,” he said. “As we’ve heard a hundred times over the past two months, there’s not a blueprint to operate off of. This is all uncharted waters for us.”
Parent, student reactions
Casey Welch enrolled daughters Emerie, 6, and Natalie, 10, in summer school because the pandemic prevented them from finishing the spring term in person. The family was "beyond ready" for summer school to begin.
“It’s kind of a crazy situation, but I’m really glad that they were able to open and do summer school for these kids,” Welch said. “I feel like they missed a pretty vital part of finishing school, especially for Emerie, who was in kindergarten. The first half of the year is getting to know the kids, and the second half of the year is where they get a major brunt of their learning. I’m glad this all worked out.”
Natalie wore a shirt that said "happy" to celebrate the first day, while Emerie said she looked forward to seeing her friends again.
“I’m really excited because I can’t wait for my new friends to get there,” Emerie said. “I have some old friends who will be here too.”
Lisa Miller walked with her 9-year-old daughter, Evelyn, and their dog, Daisy, to school. Miller said her daughter doesn't usually attend the summer program, but she had been so isolated over the past several weeks that the mother enrolled her for the socialization aspect.
“I’m looking forward to everything,” Evelyn said. “We’ve been talking about how I’m going to make new friends and walk together. I was too excited to sleep last night.”
Christina Williams and her 7-year-old son, Greyson Wimsett, rode their bikes to school together. Summer school was a welcome change for Williams, who said it was difficult to be both a parent and teacher during the school closure.
“It’s definitely made me appreciate teachers more,” she said. “But we’re really blessed to be fortunate enough to have everything we needed.”
Summer school sites
Locations for the Joplin School District's summer program this year are Cecil Floyd Elementary, Stapleton Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Eastmorland Elementary, South Middle School and Joplin High School.
