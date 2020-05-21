An 11th confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Thursday in Joplin.
The case involves an adult who lives on the Jasper County side of Joplin who may have been infected as the result of domestic travel, according to the Joplin Health Department.
Staff of the health department are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of the individual who were possibly exposed. If someone has been exposed, health officials will provide guidance and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.
Primary symptoms include a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a dry cough and shortness of breath. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should contact their medical provider before traveling to their office.
There also is a drive-thru test site, supported by eTrueNorth and Walmart, for people with symptoms. Anyone who wants to know if they should be tested may go online to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened. If approved, a time to visit the drive-thru testing site will be scheduled. The number for the screening call center is 800-635-8611.
