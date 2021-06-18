Plentiful sunshine. Hot. High around 95F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: June 18, 2021 @ 9:44 am
Joplin, MO
The Joplin Health Department on Friday reported the death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 132.
The resident was an 83-year-old woman, health officials said.
