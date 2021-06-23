Sunshine and a few clouds. High 87F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: June 23, 2021 @ 10:44 am
Joplin, MO
The Joplin Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 133.
The resident was a 38-year-old woman, health officials said.
Fred Martino, 76, a salesman, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021.Arrangements are under the direction of Midland Cremation Society. No services are planned at this time .
CARTHAGE, MO - Melissa "Mel" Crocker, 51 a former Leggett & Platt employee, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Services 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ulmer Funeral Home Chapel, Carthage. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.